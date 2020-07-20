Jeffrey Epstein accuser Annie Farmer has claimed in a civil lawsuit that the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell lured her into an “organised sex-trafficking ring”.

Three girls a day for Peodophile Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell ‘had to find three girls a day to satisfy Jeffrey Epstein‘s pleasure’- according to accuser Annie Farmer, the alleged victim claims in extraordinary testimony that is likely to form a key part of the criminal case against the British socialite.

Annie Farmer says Ms. Maxwell ordered her to strip naked at the pedophile financier’s remote American ranch before groping her breasts when she was just 16. Ms. Farmer claimed the couple “lavished her with gifts” and offered to further her studies as part of a strategy to snare her in their “organised sex-trafficking ring”.

The revelations emerged at the weekend after Ms. Maxwell, 58, was denied bail by a judge in New York and ordered to spend the next year on remand at one of America’s worst jails.

Minors involved

Ms. Farmer, a psychologist, 41, is believed to be one of three victims — all minors at the time of the alleged offences — on whom US federal prosecutors are relying in their case against Ms. Maxwell. One of the girls was only 14 at the time of the abuse, say prosecutors.

Maxwell to face more charges

Ms. Farmer, who has waived her right to anonymity, made the claims in a statement and is believed to be one of three victims — all minors at the time of the alleged offences — on whom prosecutors are relying in their case against Maxwell. Ms. Farmer alleges she was sexually abused in 1996. The six-count indictment against Maxwell identifies Ms. Farmer only as “minor victim 2”.

