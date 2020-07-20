Major search effort for Adra man missing for months

A MAJOR search effort has been underway today Monday for a 40-year old Adra man who went missing in February.

A group of around 90 made up of members of the GREA Andalucia Emergencies Group, 112, Adra and Berja Civil Protection and Adra Local Police have been taking part in the search operation to find Juan Andres Barranco under the coordination of the Guardia Civil.

Adra Mayor Manuel Cortes dropped into the Advanced Command Post where he thanked the rescue team for “the commendable work being carried out by all the team members with the aim of finding some clue as to the whereabouts of Juan Andres.”

Cortes also sent a message of “hope” to the missing man’s family.

“It is a delicate time. Several months have gone by, and it is necessary to transmit our support to his family”, the Mayor commented.

The search effort has included specialist groups exploring caves and ponds and the participation of mountain and subaquatic groups, as well as a helicopter.

The search on land has been in difficult to access terrain, necessitating the collaboration of potholers, Seprona forest agents and specialised divers.

The command post has been coordinating all the different groups with the aim of compiling and analysing information and on that basis establish a search area on which to focus.