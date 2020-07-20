Italian island Sardinia claims world record for biggest pecorino cheese

A pecorino cheese wheel made on the Italian island of Sardinia has claimed the world record for the largest block of cheese produced from sheep’s milk.

The cheese, named ‘Giant of the Cedrino’, was produced at Loculi and weighs a staggering 598.5kg.

-- Advertisement --



The Guinness Book of Records has officially recognised the cheese, which has a diameter of 165 cm and is 60 cm high.

E' sardo il pecorino piu' grande del mondo https://t.co/6V11C5GrS0 — Serenella Raimondo (@serenel14278447) July 20, 2020



The enormous pecorino, made on May 12 last year, has been seasoned for 12 months. It required 4,500 litres of milk to produce it.

It surpassed the previous record-holder, which weighed in at 534.7 kg and was produced in Ascoli Piceno in the region of Le Marche.