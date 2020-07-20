Improving support for expats in Costa Blanca

THE Alicante Town Hall has allocated a €190,000 grant to help towns in the Vega Baja to improve support to expats such as Spanish courses, advisory services and intercultural days.

-- Advertisement --



Councillor for International Residents, Juan de Dios Navarro, explained that the objective of these programmes is to work with local groups in the development of projects and activities that “contribute to help, advise and integrate the many thousands of foreigners who they have chosen our province in which to live”.

Navarro pointed out that, “The demand for these types of projects has increased significantly in recent years given the importance that, for their full integration in Alicante, people must have a knowledge of Spanish or the legal and labour issues that concern them” Navarro said.

The towns in the Vega Baja region included in the scheme include Albatera, Algorfa, Benijófar, Dolores, Guardamar del Segura, Los Montesinos, Pilar de La Horadada, San Isidro and Torrevieja, among others.