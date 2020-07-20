Government funding to safeguard jobs for disabled in Spain’s Balearic Islands

THE Balearic government is providing €6.6 million in funding to safeguard jobs for people with disabilities.

The Governing Council has approved a round of grants aimed at maintaining positions for the disabled in special employment centres through the partial financing of wages, adapting workplaces and removing physical barriers.

The grants apply also to non-profit, social necessity centres as key elements in the workplace integration of people with disabilities, the administration explained.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s funding covers a new specific programme for people with severe disabilities and what the regional government said is the need to protect the most vulnerable groups.