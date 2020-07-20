Gibraltar’s latest coronavirus numbers are cause for optomism

THE Gibraltar Government today released the latest figures regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bearing in mind that the protocols in Gibraltar have been fairly basic, and at the moment the wearing of masks is not mandatory, today’s figures seem to be really good compared to other areas.

-- Advertisement --



July 20

Number of tests, 17,870

Pending Results 1

Results received 17,869

Confirmed cases 180

Active cases in Gibraltar 0

Non Resident active cases in Gibraltar 0

Recovered cases 180

Number in self isolation 5

These numbers are quite simply astounding, and with the local protocols being social distancing of two metres, washing your hands frequently, and wearing a mask if social distancing is not viable, (although not mandatory), it seems to be that Gibraltar is doing something right.

With the government keeping a close watch on the daily figures, they have not ruled out the possibility that protocols could change if the numbers increase, however for the moment, they are happy to continue with the bare minimum of rules in place.