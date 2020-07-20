Free Postcards for Visitors from Town That First Welcomed Tourists to Costa del Sol

MANY tourists enjoy sending postcards to their friends and family whilst on holiday and the Torremolinos Council is making it easier to do so with its new promotion.

Now visitors can obtain free postcards by visiting any tourist office in the municipality or online to send by WhatsApp or email.

The card has a central slogan ‘A Torremolinos Como Siempre’ (To Torremolinos As Always) and is surrounded by images of the town which was one of the front runners in the development of the Costa del Sol tourist boom of the 60s and 70s.