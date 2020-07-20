The Police force in the Balearic Islands has had to intervene a total of sixty times in Mallorca during its first weekend of zero tolerance towards drunken tourism. This measure has been enacted to stop the excessive binge drinking in the main tourist areas such as Malagluf and Pajita de Palma in Mallorca, and the West End in Eivissa.

The complete and abrupt closure of these leisure venues across the aforementioned areas has led to a week of relative tranquillity. However, there have been 62 interventions. The opening of dance floors in discotheques and organisation of illegal parties can incur fines of up to €600,000.

-- Advertisement --



Tomorrow, the Balearic Parliament will validate the sanctioning regime for both the establishments and the organisers of the parties, as well as those who have participated in them. The fines for this can range anywhere from €3,000 to €60,000.

Most of the sanctionable offences nowadays are related to excess capacity, non-compliance with the minimum distance, schedules and the use of a mask by the employees of the establishments, as well as with the fact of dispensing with information to the public and adequate signage.

If you enjoyed reading about ‘First Weekend of Zero Tolerance for Drunken Tourism in Spain’s Mallorca’, please do not forget to like, share and comment. For more news about the region please follow this link…