Costa de Sol Boardwalk Back In Business For Runners!

Runners in Mijas, Costa del Sol, can now return to enjoying the beautiful boardwalk for their exercise as the Councillor for Beaches in the area has confirmed they can be used.

According to Jose Carlos Martin, the Councillor for Beaches in Mijas, the decree that was employed in April, stating that runners cannot use the boardwalk, has now been abolished.

The new COVID protective measures have confused many people in their day to day activities, and although masks must be worn at all times in the Costa del Sol, runners exercising are exempt from their use.

This decree has nothing to do with the local Mijas Council but instead, it has been enacted by the Junta de Andalucia.

