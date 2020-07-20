Costa Animal Society enjoy some time off the leash

BEING unlooseneded from quarantine into the new normal is turning out to be a blistering experience. With the heat and the humidity on us like a bad smell, the Costa Animal Society (CAS) suggests a day at the beach, the dog beach that is.

The Playa Canina de Torre del Mar and la Playa para Perros de Torrox both offer a refreshing respite from the heat and an excellent opportunity for your dogs to socialize, exercise and enjoy the freedom of exploring off the lead.

The beaches have easy access from the N-340 with ample parking available. Please remember to bring fresh water, parasols for shade, towels and poo bags. Also, make sure your pet is up to date on vaccinations and have your dog’s papers or passport with you. If your dog is included in the list of potentially dangerous dog breeds, or more than 20kg, it must wear a muzzle.

Stay cool, stay safe and have fun!

Foxy, Cara, Canela and Patch are four pups who were discovered living in a field near a hotel on the road between Torrox and Frigliana by a caring German couple back in February. Three Costa Animal Society (CAS) volunteers spent a good part of two weeks with the help of the German couple capturing these elusive pups and they were vaccinated and placed in kennels in early March.

Foxy, the lone boy is the most outgoing of these pups and he was reserved for adoption to a family in Sweden but due to travel restrictions brought on by lockdown CAS was not able to transport him to his new home. Unfortunately, after waiting two months the family in Sweden decided to cancel the adoption so Foxy is back on the market again.

His older sister Canela is the friendliest of the female pups and she loves to play. She has just been spayed and while she is recovering CAS is working with her one-on-one to get her more used to being handled by people. Cara and Patch are a bit warier, which is understandable considering they started life living free in a field, but after a few more months of human contact they should be ready for adoption.

If you would like to meet one of the animals under CAS’s care and are looking to adopt or are willing to foster a pet please contact Kurt and Laura at 95 252 1426 or Fiona through the CAS website www.casnerja.webs.com, or Facebook CAS. To find out more about helping CAS contact May via the CAS shop on 643 625 334.

Happy Tales!

Marilyn is a lovely female, medium Alsatian cross who was rescued from the streets of Nerja last year. Marilyn loves people and is good with cats so it is clear she has lived in a home before but with no chip, CAS could not identify an owner.

After spending nearly a year in kennels Marilyn has now been reserved by a couple from Dublin who are here on holiday. Marilyn will travel by car with her new family to Ireland in early August.

Another pair dealing with delays caused by the pandemic are Benji and Brownie who have been reserved together by an English lady relocating to Andalucia. The lady’s house purchase and subsequent move have hit a couple of snags and will likely be postponed further in August so the lads will not go to their new home until early September.

Benji was left with CAS as a young pup last year during puppy season, which is a very busy time for rescues, and he was placed in kennels because no foster homes were available. He is quite shy and has grown up in kennels as other more friendly dogs were chosen ahead of him. During his stay, he has become very good friends with his roommate Brownie and they are now the best of friends.

Brownie was also rescued last year from the streets of Nerja and brought to CAS as a one-two year-old dog. He is an outgoing boy who is on the small side of medium, with a kind nature and he has taken Benji under his wing. It is not often that two dogs are adopted together so CAS is delighted that Benji and Brownie will continue life as brothers.

CAS Cat News

Each month the Costa Animal Society (CAS) allocates €500 to help the homeless kitten and cat population in Nerja, Maro and the surrounding countryside. Unfortunately in the process of rescuing our feline friends and providing for the stable cat colonies that we are aware of those funds are quickly exhausted.

Examples of costs incurred include: food, blood tests, neutering, vaccinations, treatment for worms, fleas and ticks, microchipping and providing the cats with passports for rehoming abroad. If foster homes cannot be found, kenneling costs can quickly escalate. Thus, the adding machine tape runs on and on.

Life on the streets for a homeless cat is one of constant danger and a tireless quest for food and shelter. If you would like to be part of our team helping to shepherd these lovely animals from the mean streets to loving, forever homes please contact Fiona via costaanimalsociety@gmail.com. You can also make a financial contribution earmarked for the cat account.

For more information regarding cats available for fostering or adoption see the Facebook page East of Malaga kittens or Gatitos de la Axarquia.

The Costa Animal Society’s (CAS) charity shop, in Nerja, is open full time with great bargains on men’s and ladies’ clothing, accessories, books, bric-a-brac, and many other surprises. The shop’s large inventory is clean and well-presented with a friendly staff of volunteers on hand to help.

*It is mandatory that you wear a mask during your visit.

Donations are always welcome – please help us to restock our shelves. Of course all shop proceeds go directly towards helping our animal friends in need, primarily for vet bills, animal food and kennelling costs.

The Costa Animal Society (CAS) Shop is located next door to the Good Stuff Café in Nerja at No. 2 Calle Castilla Perez. Our opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 10am until 2pm. The shop phone number is 643 625 334.

CAS is always eager to hear from people who are interested in becoming shop volunteers. One four hour shift once a week makes a big difference. There are always two volunteers per shift making for a safe, relaxed, congenial environment. For more information please stop by the shop and ask to speak with our shop manager May Delaney.

With over 30 years of combined service to the Costa Animal Society (CAS), Vera and Diana are stepping down as President and Secretary respectively. Stalwarts of the animal rescue community, dare I say legends of “the old guard”, they have been an inspiration to all who have volunteered beside them, myself included.

CAS is pleased to announce that May Delaney will take the reins as president with Carrie stepping in as Secretary. Both Vera and Diana will remain on the board of directors ensuring a smooth transition and in what are certainly extraordinary times. ¡Gracias por todo!

Can you help CAS?

The Costa Animal Society (CAS) is always in need of more volunteer helpers in a number of areas so if you have spare time to fill, please make contact! In particular, we are currently seeking someone or ones who can help with fundraising and social media promotion.

In addition, fosterers are always required to take short-term care of animals until a permanent home can be found. CAS will provide fosterers with all they need: food, medicine, bedding, leads, etc., as well as advice at any time. Even if you are only here for a few months a year, CAS would appreciate your help.

For general enquires and a no-obligation chat, feel free to contact May on 601 629 938.

Despite the horrors of the coronavirus and the uncertainties of Brexit among other things, money is always needed to cope with the continuous flow of abandoned dogs and cats requiring help from the Costa Animal Society. If you could donate a little to help or consider becoming a member of CAS, we and the animals would be most grateful.

Bank : Cajamar

Account Name : Costa Animal Society

Account Number : 3058 0728 03 2720100283

BIC-Swift Code : CCRIES2A

*PayPal donations are also accepted through our website www.casnerja.webs.com, under the “Donate” tab.