Costa Almeria youngsters take on challenging outdoor pursuits ‘coasteering’ in Aguadulce

A GROUP of 20 youngsters from Adra have spent a day taking part in challenging outdoor pursuits, ‘coasteering’ in Aguadulce.

Adra council, which organised the weekend event, explained the activity as a kind of extreme form of trekking.

-- Advertisement --



The day saw the group hiking, jumping from a height into water, exploring caves, climbing and abseiling.

The local authority stressed that all the activities were carried out in strict accordance with health safety recommendations.

Joining the youngsters on the day was Adra Youth councillor Antonio Sanchez. He also encouraged young people to participate in the rest of the activities his department has programmed.