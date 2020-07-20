Costa Almeria street market fighters under arrest for stabbing each other

A BRAWL at the Sunday morning street market in the El Puche neighbourhood of Almeria city led to the arrest of both the fighters for stabbing each other.

Both men inflicted a number of injuries on the other, some of them quite serious.

A call to 091 alerted the police to the scrap and patrol vehicles sped to the scene.

Officers found one man with a bleeding wound to the neck. He told police an individual had threatened, then stabbed him.

After calling out the emergency health services to help the injured man, the officers set about tracking down his opponent. When they caught up with him he was carrying a knife with blood on it in his pocket.

He also had an open wound on his left arm, and said the first man was responsible.

Police detained the pair of them, one for inflicting body harm, and the other for attempted homicide.