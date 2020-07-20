Costa Almeria Chinese community doing its bit

ALMERIA’S Chinese community has been doing its bit to support the ongoing efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and keep everyone in the province safe from the virus.

Chinese businesses in Almeria city have donated 73,000 face masks to the city council, which will be distributed to local associations.

Almeria Mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco said he was “eternally grateful” to the Chinese in the city.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, the Asian community has been in contact with the City Hall because they wanted to help. Hence they set to work to acquire masks on markets that they know better than us to, between everything on which they have wanted to collaborate, buy these 73,000 masks”, the Mayor revealed at the presentation of the donation on Saturday.

Fernandez-Pacheco explained the masks will go to the Red Cross and to the “most vulnerable” associations and collectives, “so that we all have masks to protect ourselves from Covid-19 and to protect others.

He also pointed out that this is particularly important now that wearing a face mask in public spaces is compulsory in Andalucia.

Chinese business community representative Sonia Shi said they had wanted “to help the residents of this city which feels like ours, and which has always welcomed us so well, some of here more than 20 years.