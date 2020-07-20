The City of Murcia in south-eastern Spain has been put on alert for a return to lockdown as cases of the coronavirus quadrupled over the weekend.

Murcian health authorities are now meeting to discuss whether to force the city back into a phase 2 lockdown. After a week of a surge in cases in a place that had low infections, it comes as a shock that the region could be forced back into the “emergency” measures.

One reason given for the rise in cases is that younger people are making up a growing percentage of new coronavirus cases in cities where the virus is now surging, a trend that has alarmed public health officials and prompted renewed pleas for masks and social distancing. COVID parties have sprung up where mainly teenagers meet up for a drink and socialise then later find out who has the virus- shocking but true!

Illegal parties, discos, and gatherings have all played a part in the curve. The arrival of African refugees has also caused problems with most of the rescued migrants testing positive for the virus. The president of the province, Fernando Lopez Miras has affirmed that the outbreak is “very worrying” as the region has experienced a substantial increase in cases. So much so, that he is considering putting the worst affected areas back into lockdown, instead of the whole region.

