Clearing Rural Roads During Heatwave a Priority in Costa del Sol Town

ALERT to the potential danger of fire in this particular period of hot weather, the Estepona Council has sent workers to 20 different rural roads in the municipality to clear dry vegetation from the roadsides.

Work will cover more than 120 kilometres of roads which will not only make it more unlikely that fires could be started by the throwing of a burning cigarette end but the cleaning should improve visibility for drivers.

-- Advertisement --



This is an ongoing project which is intensified during the summer and then repeated just before the start of the rainy season.