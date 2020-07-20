A 17-year-old teenager has been arrested and accused of stabbing his mother to death in Córdoba.

-- Advertisement --



A 17-year-old teenager has been detained after the violent death of a woman at her home in Córdoba, who, according to police, is his mother.

The 112 emergency service received a call at 7:50 p.m. yesterday about a “serious” family argument that was taking place in an apartment on Conquistador Benito de Baños street. Soon after police arrived the young man was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office for charging.

The 48-year-old woman, who was found dead with stab wounds, was a retired civil guard. The National Police, local police, and the emergency health services paramedics were unable to do anything for the woman as she was already dead when they arrived there.

Police sources have indicated that the murder weapon was a knife and it is being investigated whether the detainee had a history of violence

If you liked reading this article, ‘Son Stabs Mother to Death in Spain ’, please make sure to like, share, and comment!