Scotland Scraps Quarantine Restrictions for Travel to Spain

Scottish holidaymakers finally have the news they’ve been waiting for – passengers can now travel to Spain without the need to quarantine.

The Scottish Government has scrapped the isolation period for Spanish arrivals following a review of infection prevalence rates and includes both the mainland and the Spanish islands being added to a list of destinations exempt from the quarantine rules.

Many Scots had been left disappointed after Nicola Sturgeon announced that the Scottish Government would require people traveling back from Spain to self-isolate for 14 days. It meant people would not need to quarantine when returning from Greece or other popular holiday hotspots but would have to if they were planning a trip to Benidorm or other Spanish destinations.

At that point, the prevalence of the coronavirus in parts of Spain was much higher than in Scotland due to local outbreaks, the First Minister said. Exemptions from the self-isolation requirement are kept under regular review and any increase in the prevalence of the virus could result in the requirements being put back in place.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Following this latest review and having carefully considered the potential public health impact of changing the country exemptions for quarantine, we are able to lift that requirement for those travelling from Spain.

