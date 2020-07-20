Beaches in Axarquia set to improve

THE Department of Tourism and Beaches of the Almuñécar Town Hall continues to improve the beaches of the town.

This time it was the turn to the Marina del Este beach where almost €30,000 will be invested in improvements such as the provision of a lifeguard station and the installation of an accessible bathroom. To this will be added soon a ramp that will improve accessibility to the aforementioned beach. Councillor Daniel Barbero said, “the services and improvements that we carry out on this beach will represent a leap forward in the safety and quality of the beach, which is widely used by residents of the Marina del Este environment and also by dozens of divers who want to do dives in the Punta de la Mona area.”