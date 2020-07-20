An Old Fountain Finds a New Lease of Life as City Roads Re-Open

THE Malaga mayor, Paco de la Torre accompanied by the president of the Andalucian Government, Juanma Moreno were present at the re-opening of the Avenida de Andalucia and the turning on of the water at the re-installed Fuente de las Gitanillas.

Work has been ongoing for several years as the metro links in Malaga City were extended and now as the work is completed so roads that have been closed for some time are being resurfaced and open again, easing congestion in the city.

The Gitanillas Fountain was completed in 1960 at a cost of 900,000 pesetas as the main focal point in the Plaza de la Constitucion but was then moved in 2003 to a new site.

The general design of the fountain depicts the Three Graces of ancient times but the figures were turned by the sculptor into representations of Malaga women, in the guise of gypsies in flamenco inspired dresses and holding fans.