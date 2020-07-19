What are the protocols for masks where vehicles are concerned

Lots of confusion, on the mask front again, (Not really a surprise is it?)

What is the protocol when travelling in vehicles? Well they are actually very straightforward, so as a a public service here are the rules.

IN A CAR

If you are alone you don’t have to wear a mask If you are with members of your household you don’t have to wear a mask If you are with people who do not live in your household you must wear a mask

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

You must wear a mask at all times on public transport, be it a bus, train ,taxi or Uber

MOTORCYCLE

Riding alone you do not need to wear a mask Riding with a member of your household as pillion, no mark required Riding with someone pillion who is not a member of your household then you must wear a mask and gloves. (a full face helmet is acceptable).

Hopefully this will help to stop any confusion.

MTC