What are the protocols for masks where vehicles are concerned

Lots of confusion, on the mask front again,  (Not really a surprise is it?)

What is the protocol when travelling in vehicles?  Well they are actually very straightforward, so as a a public service here are the rules.

IN A CAR

  1. If you are alone you don’t have to wear a mask
  2. If you are with members of your household you don’t have to wear a mask
  3. If you are with people who do not live in your household you must wear a mask

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

  1. You must wear a mask at all times on public transport, be it a bus, train ,taxi or Uber

MOTORCYCLE


  1. Riding alone you do not need to wear a mask
  2. Riding with a member of your household as pillion, no mark required
  3. Riding with someone pillion who is not a member of your household then you must wear a mask and gloves.  (a full face helmet is acceptable).

Hopefully this will help to stop any confusion.

