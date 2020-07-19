Twitter has disabled a campaign-style video retweeted by Donald Trump after receiving a copyright complaint from rock band Linkin Park.

The video, which included music from the group Linkin Park, disappeared from the president’s Twitter feed late Saturday with the notification: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

Twitter removed the video, which Trump had retweeted from the White House social media director, Dan Scavino, after it received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice from Machine Shop Entertainment.

A Donald Trump video plug bit the dust Saturday after a copyright complaint that it ripped off a version of the Linkin Park song “In The End.” The band’s late frontman, Chester Bennington, often attacked the president, declaring in 2017 that “Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism.”

The video Trump retweeted earlier featured a cover of “In The End” that begins quietly and ominously, apparently implying the Democrats are about to ring in the apocalypse. Then the song revs up with images of the military, cops busting into doors, MAGA fans, and the president at the Lincoln Memorial. It was apparently made by Trump supporters and posted on Twitter, The New York Post reported. The video and Trumps tweet is viewable below. Credit: Twitter.

This was taken down. Retweet pic.twitter.com/lF5T2lnBOP — ]intheMatrixxx[ (@intheMatrixxx) July 19, 2020

