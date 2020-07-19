Stub it out in Denia’s Marge Roig beach

DENIA’S Marge Roig, a family beach that is part of Marineta Cassiana, is now a smokeless zone where you will have to stub it out.

The town hall has joined the Platges sense fum (Smoke-free beaches) campaign launched by the Valencia region’s Directorate General of Public Health and the Valencian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FVMP).

This is the Marina Alta’s first smoke-free zone although there are two more in Campello and Elche as well as another in Cullera (Valencia) and Oropesa (Castellon).

Warning signs alert beachgoers that the 700-metre Marge Roig is a no-smoking area with ashtrays placed at entrances for smokers to stub out their cigarettes.

Denia’s Beaches councillor Pepe Domenech announced that this summer his department will be distributing 2,000 ashtrays to beachgoing smokers in hopes that they will use these, instead of leaving cigarette-ends – which take 10 years to biodegrade – in the sand.