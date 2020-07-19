Spain’s Fernando Simon “Caught” Surfing Amidst Outbreak Crisis

This Saturday Fernando Simon was caught surfing in the Algarve, Portugal, amidst the outbreak crisis in Spain. He did not think anyone would notice or recognise him as he was in Carrapateira, an isolated beach, with nearby cliffs and only a few surfers.

The Director of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health in Spain has received an array of criticism online from his short trip over to Portugal. Many complain that he was at the surf desk without a face mask, the rule he always asks Spanish citizens to oblige to.

-- Advertisement --



The images which have been exclusively provided to ABC show Simon in the Portuguese area also known as Rota Vicentina.

🔴 #ÚLTIMAHORA Fernando Simón, sábado de surf en Portugal en plena oleada de rebrotes: «Pensé que no me iban a reconocer» https://t.co/cOcqZemfGj — ABC.es (@abc_es) July 18, 2020



This Saturday Fernando Simon was caught surfing in the Algarve, Portugal, amidst the outbreak crisis in Spain. He did not think anyone would notice or recognise him as he was in Carrapateira, an isolated beach, with nearby cliffs and only a few surfers.

Furthermore, the epidemiological situation in Spain at the moment is rather critical as the number of daily cases continues to rise. There are currently outbreaks in almost every single province and in some areas the outbreaks are causing thousands of infections a day.

Cataluña is currently one of the worst affected regions and on the last day, it registered 1,226 new cases and 3 deaths. This has led the Generalitat of Cataluña to tighten the measures in Barcelona such as prohibiting meetings of more than 10 people and limiting capacity in bars again. These restrictive measures have once again provoked judicial controversy.

Aragon is also facing a difficult situation as the number of cases in the province climbs. The Minister of Health has assured that “the necessary measures” will be taken.

If you enjoyed reading this article, Spain’s Fernando Simon “Caught” Surfing Amidst Outbreak Crisis’ make sure to leave a comment and share it with your friends.