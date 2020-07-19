German police have finally arrested a suspected gunman they nicknamed “Rambo” after a six-day manhunt in the German Black Forest.

The man, now known as Yves Rausch, 31, fled into the forest near Oppenau, in south-west Germany last Sunday after threatening four police officers and “relieving” them of their pistols.

More than 2,530 officers were involved in the operation, it took an elite unit, helicopters, thermal detectors and sniffer dogs to track and arrest him- just like the film!

A 200-strong police unit had spent the previous five days combing the forest searching caves and old bunkers but to no avail.

Rausch, who is registered as having no fixed abode, is believed to have been living outdoors for some time. “We assume that the 31-year-old moves confidently through the rough terrain around Oppenau and knows the area very well,” police said. Whether Rausch had a political motive or decided to run from police on the spur of the moment remains unclear.

The suspect was eventually found hiding in a bush with four handguns placed in front of him and an axe in his lap, deputy regional police chief Juergen Rieger told reporters- not like the film lol!

Mr Rausch was “slightly” injured in the operation, as was a police officer by the axe, Mr Rieger added although neither needed hospital treatment.

It was a postal worker who gave police information which helped lead to his arrest.

“I am very relieved – I think a line can be drawn under a really extraordinary situation for our little town,” Mayor Uwe Gaiser said