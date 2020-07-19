Poniente visit for Benidorm councillors.

MEMBERS of the Poniente Residents’ Association and local business-owners recently met councillors Ana Pellicer and Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate.

The Citizens’ Participation and Public Spaces councillors visited the area to evaluate progress made on the requests that residents made before the Covid-19 crisis halted work.

Gonzalez de Zarate announced during the councillors’ previous visit that the Rajadell accesses and “many more parking spaces” would be ready before Easter.

He was unaware of the impending State of Alarm at the time, although work eventually finished before the end of June.

He also highlighted the new wooden walkway and transforming the Avenida Armada Española into a pedestrian zone requested by residents. “These are not new, but go back some time,” Gonzalez de Zarate admitted.

Now that initial problems have been overcome with the coastal authority Costas both are nearer completion, he revealed.

“All that remains is for the central government to settle the question of Benidorm town hall’s surplus,” the councillor added during the Poniente visit.

Once the local government is given the go-ahead it will be possible to use the extra cash for both projects, he said.