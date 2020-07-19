Major fire prevention scheme in Spain’s hotspot Murcia

Spain’s Murcia Region has launched a major fire prevention scheme to prevent forest and riverbank blazes.

THE Thader initiative is made up of 32 environmental officers who will patrol the surroundings of the Segura, Argos and Mula river beds and the Mula-Bullas Region valleys and ravines, including Salto del Usero and Fuente Caputa.

-- Advertisement --



The Regional Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment has set up the prevention scheme in the ‘hotspot areas’ amid fears recent weather conditions could lead to a surge in fires.

The destruction of tree and bush vegetation seriously affects the fauna and poses a ‘permanent danger to other environmental values’.

The Ministry warned the fires also ‘entail a physical risk to those tackling the blazes’ and ‘considerable economic damage’ in terms of the cost of extinguishing the flames, securing the area and the devastation caused.

As part of the new Thader prevention scheme, the environmental officers and specialised forest brigades will patrol river banks, reedbeds and ravines on a daily basis, providing information and support to users of these areas and looking out for irresponsible behaviour or activities.

The frequency of fires in the area around the Segura river led the Directorate General for the Environment to implement a similar initiative in 2010, which has reportedly seen a steady decline in fires.

However, this summer an abundance of vegetation, caused by unusually high rainfall in the Region of Murcia, has led to fears there could be a rise in incidents this year.