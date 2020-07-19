Holland remains firm on its stance and has agreed that it will help Spain but only under certain conditions, which include reforms on labour and pensions if Sanchez wants to use the reconstruction fund.

Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, has acknowledged that “there are major problems in the South”. He expressed his willingness to “help” but ultimately this financial aid comes with a price. Rutte explained that “necessary reforms” must “be implemented” and that “everyone must agree with the final proposal”.

-- Advertisement --



“How can we get out of there? It’s complicated. We realize that there are major problems in the South, and we want to help them too, but we want the South to implement the necessary reforms”, noted Rutte. “We are not sure about the size of the recovery fund either, but you can already see some progress on all those negotiation points,” he added.

Rutte considered it possible to reach a deal, even with regard to the size of the aid package, but stressed that “there are really big problems”, such as “rule of law” issues, in combination with loans and, of course, subsidies,

Did you enjoy reading, ‘Holland Agrees to Help Spain But Under Certain Conditions’, please like, comment, and share if you did!