Ex Ferrari boss Jean Todt meets with seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland.

Only close family and a handful of trusted friends are allowed through the high doors of Michael Schumacher’s house on the shores of Lake Geneva in Switzerland these days.

-- Advertisement --



An eerie silence has surrounded the German champs condition since he hit his head while skiing in the French Alps six and a half years ago, several rescue operations and 254 days in hospital followed.

One of the few welcome guests is Jean Todt, the former manager of Schumacher’s Ferrari team and now in his last year as chairman of Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA. Jean Todt spoke about his friend Michael Schumacher, Todt was Ferrari’s team leader when Schumacher drove and won titles for the team.