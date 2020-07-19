Explosion At Iranian Power Plant

Iranian officials said it could have been a cyberattack, and one warned that Tehran would retaliate against any country carrying out such attacks

Yet another disaster in a series of mysterious events to strike Iran has happened at one of their power plants, thankfully nobody was killed in this explosion, but there has been major damage to the Power Station, sources have said that there is no worries at the moment of any further damage.

And just in there is a breaking news story of an oil pipeline exploding as a resounding boom was heard in Ahwaz in the western Khuzestan Province in Iran, according to Iranian media. No official report has confirmed that the oil pipeline was the source of the explosion as of yet.

Over the past month, there have been a series of fires, and explosions at various locations throughout Iran, around ‘key’ strategic sites including: several vessels catching fire on July 15 at the Iranian port of Bushehr on the Persian Gulf.

Two explosions rocked the capital, Tehran, in late June, one near a military site and the other in a health center, the latter killing 19 people.

A fire also broke out at the underground Natanz nuclear facility on July 2.

Add that to several smaller incidents all close to sites that might affect the country’s military, logistical and power networks, and there has to be a question mark over the possibility of foul play from at the moment unknown aggressors.

In an article in early July, there were reports in the countries media saying there may be sabotage by enemies such as Israel and the United States, behind the incidents, although it stopped short of accusing either directly.

Israel’s defense minister said on July 5 his country was not “necessarily” behind every mysterious incident in Iran. But did not come out and directly confirm or deny anything.