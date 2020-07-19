Hospitals are reporting a rise in injuries from dog attacks and are warning owners that face coverings leave canines feeling ‘confused and concerned’.

Dogs are SCARED of masks

An animal charity have warned that dogs might be scared of face coverings, people covering their faces could cause dogs to be ‘confused’, the charity advised owners to avoid public transport and busy areas with pets like the paseo. Dogs use facial expressions to read emotions so face coverings could leave pets not being able to see or hear their owners properly, leading to anxiety and nervousness- it’s then that a dog will lash out and attack.

With the new law in place, it is now mandatory to wear a mask in public. Dog owners, unaware of the danger, carried on as normal strolling along the paseos with their pets only to find their “little Ben” sometimes gets the frights and wants to attack people approaching wearing masks. This behaviour is actually well documented and is often used in crowd control to scare violent protesters away from the police.

According to a local doctor, the bites or scratches sometimes will require a Tetanus injection, which is really a pain in the bum- others just a thorough surgical cleanup. So, next time you are out just be mindful of our canine friends- they don’t really want to bite you!

