This morning, Boris Johnson announced new powers for local authorities across the UK that come into effect tomorrow.

New powers for local Councils

The new powers mean that councils could quickly close specific places where an outbreak has occurred as in public outdoor spaces or events to control outbreaks. They could also prevent people from entering or leaving their areas as in Leicester- where lockdown is still in place. The prime minister also added that authorities are getting much better at identifying and isolating local outbreaks, but said it was important that the power to order national action beheld in reserve.

Lockdown rules to change

As well as pledging an extra £3 billion for the NHS, the prime minister set out more easing of the lockdown rules, he even included the possibility that social distancing could be scrapped in November by the earliest.

The PM played down the prospect of a second national coronavirus lockdown as he compared enforcing the measures to using Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

“I can’t abandon that tool any more than I would abandon a nuclear deterrent. But it is like a nuclear deterrent, I certainly don’t want to use it, and nor do I think we will be in that position again.”

Warnings of a second wave

Mr. Johnson’s comments could lead to further tensions between ministers and their scientific experts after Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser who warned on Friday there was “a risk” that national measures could be needed as winter approaches.

Announcing a further easing of England’s lockdown restrictions on Friday, Mr. Johnson said he hoped there could be a “significant return to normality” in time for Christmas.