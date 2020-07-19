Child killed in jet ski crash in Spain’s Alicante

A young girl has been killed in a horror jet ski crash in Spain’s Alicante.

THE eight-year-old died after the jet ski she had been riding with her father crashed into a boat in Mar Menor in La Manga, San Javier.

The tragedy occurred yesterday afternoon when the youngster’s dad fell off the vehicle into the sea.

The little girl was still onboard the jet ski as it continued through the water and collided with a boat.

Immediately, 112 received several calls and an ambulance and the San Javier Local Police were sent to the scene.

Health workers tried to save the child’s life, but her condition was “very critical” and she died as a result of serious injuries an hour after the accident.

A Red Cross emergency response team was mobilised to provide psychological support to family members.