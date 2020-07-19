The outbreak, reported at a disco in the center of Córdoba, makes it the worst in the country.

-- Advertisement --



400 people were PCR tested

After performing the PCR tests on some 400 people who were at the Babylonia disco, the number of infected people has doubled. There are so far 21 active outbreaks in the community, with a total of 387 positives.

The Generalitat in Catalonia has extended social restrictions to the Girona municipalities of Figueres, Vilafant, and the city of Sant Feliu de Llobregat, in Barcelona. The measures, which required judicial authorization, follow the line of those issued for 13 other localities in which residents are recommended not to leave their homes- except for essential reasons.

The third day of the European Council

The heads of state and government of the EU meet for the third day at the European Council, a more day than initially expected, to try to close a deal about an existing economic recovery plan. All the delegations are willing to reach an agreement, although they maintain great differences regarding the amount, architecture, and control of the fund.

Latest Coronavirus news in Spain

The Balearic Islands have asked the Spanish Health Ministry to resume sanitary controls at ports and airports. At the same time, there are new restrictions in three Catalan municipalities, Girona and Barcelona.

Worldwide, the pandemic now exceeds 14.2 million infections and 602,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization has recorded a new record for global daily cases which is 259,000 and warns that the global curve continues to grow.