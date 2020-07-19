Beach ‘giveaway’ to boost trade in Torrevieja

Earlybird sun and sea seekers were treated to a beach ‘giveaway’ in Torrevieja this morning, July 19.

THE council, in partnership with the Association of Small and Medium Merchants (Apymeco), had placed 100 parasols for bathers to use and take home on the sands of Cura beach to promote shopping locally.

And the €17,000 campaign will continue along the rest of the town’s coastline to encourage ‘quality and safety in local commerce’, although the council is staying tight lipped about exactly when and where the next batch of free umbrellas will appear.

Cura was chosen to launch the second phase of the Commercial and Tourist Incentive of Summer Campaign, which kicked off with the installation of information tents at the access to Torrevieja’s main beaches.

The parasols bear the logos of the council and Apymeco along with the motto “Ganas de comercio” (eagerness to trade).

Councillor for Commerce, Rosario Martinez, said the “pleasant surprise for the most early swimmers” will be extended to other beaches, with the intention of thanking “all summer visitors for continuing to visit Torrevieja in these difficult and complicated times”.

She added that the aim of the campaign “is to help local trade after the State of Alarm and show visitors that trade in Torrevieja is safe and each customer is unique and special”.