Almeria only city in Spain ‘Safe Tourism’ certified in all public areas

ALMERIA is the only destination in Spain to have gained the ICTE Spanish Institute for Tourism ‘Safe Tourism Certified’ recognition for all its public spaces.

The city’s Doña Pakyta Art Museum, Espacio 2, the Guitar Museum, the Casa del Cine, the house of the poet Jose Angel Valente, the Arab baths, the heritage centre and the Civil War air raid shelters all have the certification. So too do the municipal Tourist Office and the municipal Alboran golf course in the El Toyo district.

City council Promotion councillor Carlos Sanchez described it as an “honour” for Almeria to be the first in the country to have the Safe Tourism distinctions for all public spaces.

“It means we are doing a good job in keeping our spaces as safe as possible for Almeria residents and for those who visit us”, the councillor remarked.

Four of the provincial capital’s beaches are also Safe Tourism Certified.