Woman’s Body Found in Dumpster in Spain

The lifeless body of a woman in Cadiz’s Jerez has been found and two men have been arrested in relation to this death.

The National Police has currently opened an investigation to know more about this mysterious murder. The woman’s corpse has now been sent off for an evaluation at the Legal Institute of Medicine, police officers hope that this will provide them a greater idea of how she died.

The police has released minimal details such as her age, 39 years old, and that her body was found in the dumpster of a garbage bin at around 5:15 a.m. this morning.

The National Police already have two suspects and they are currently giving their statement in order to corroborate with the police.

An updated article will be made available as soon as there is more information regarding the tragic death of this woman.

