Zizzi And Ask Italian Close 75 Branches

1,200 jobs could be lost, as the owner of popular Italian restaurant chains Zizzi and Ask Italian, announces it is closing 75 branches.

The Azzurri Group said they had been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and their business has essentially been “brought to a standstill”. The company has been sold out of administration but will still keep 225 stores and restaurants open for the moment, which accounts for around 5,000 jobs.

The group, which also owns the Coco Di Mama, pasta restaurant chain, claimed that despite their success, the loss of income in the lockdown meant the “incredibly difficult decision” had to be taken.

The British High Street and Hospitality sector have so far suffered the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as owners of Frankie and Benny’s, The Restaurant Group announced the closure of 125 sites and retail giants Boots and John Lewis also plan to cut thousands of jobs.