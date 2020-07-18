Spotify reveals the most listened-to rock songs in Spain!

According to Spotify data, so far in 2020, the favorite artists and bands of Spanish users are a mixture of icons of Spanish rock from recent decades, as well as classics of the international genre.

The number one position in Spain is taken by Leiva, followed by IZAL, Fito and Fitipaldis, Queen and Vetusta Morla. The ‘top 10’ of the favourites in Spain are closed by Imagine Dragons, The Beatles, and three Spanish groups Amaral, Despistaos and Pereza.

With Spanish bands most listened to by users around the world on Spotify, Jarabe de Palo tops the list, after the recent death of Pau Donés. They are followed by Bunbury, Mägo de Oz, Héroes Del Silencio and Leiva. The ranking of the most widely played Spanish bands worldwide continues with Fito and Fitipaldis, IZAL, Vetusta Morla, Ska-P and Amaral.

Spotify data also shows that the most listened to rock songs in 2020 in Spain are the majority of artists and bands in the country. The most played song is Soldadito Marinero, by Fito and Fitipaldis, followed by two hits by Leiva, No Te Preocupes por Mí and Como Si Fueras a Morir Mañana. In fourth place is Princesas, by Pereza, and in fifth Superpoderes, another theme from Leiva.

Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba is one of the most interesting rock bands in the current rock scene in Spain, they won Ruido Award for Best National Album of 2019 and are members of Spotify‘s Radar Spain emerging artists programme.

Globally, Queen is the band most listened to by all Spotify users, and share the ‘top 5’ with Imagine Dragons, The Beatles, Linkin Park and Twenty One Pilots. For songs, Believer, by Imagine Dragons, is the most played in 2020 followed by Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen; The Less I Know The Better, by Tame Impala; High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco, and Thunder, by Imagine Dragons.