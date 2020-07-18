Spain’s King won’t attend the delivery of military dispatches for the first time

Defense explains the measure for compliance with the Health regulations for COVID-19.

His Majesty the King will this year not be attending the ceremonies of delivery of military offices as he traditionally does, in order to avoid the celebration of mass events in compliance with the regulations of the Ministry of Health as a result of the pandemic.

This is despite the intense activity that has been developing in recent weeks, without COVID being a major inconvenience. Since he was King, Felipe has always attended one of the Royal Dispatch delivery ceremonies.

Every year, the Monarch visits some military academies to preside over the graduation ceremony for new members of the Armed Forces. However, this year will not have the presence of the King or the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles.

The acts of delivery of Royal Dispatches began this Friday at the Air Academy of León, which also this year celebrates the one hundred years since it started.

The King had planned to attend this ceremony in León, in addition to those held at the School of Non-commissioned Officers of the San Fernando Navy and the General Military Academy of Zaragoza. However, their presence will be replaced by a written message that will be read in each of the Academies.

In addition, King Felipe VI will receive in September the numbers 1 of each Promotion, fulfilling his role as general captain of the Armies.

The Ministry of Defense has also decided that, in order to avoid large crowds, it will not make deliveries to the Zaragoza General Military Academy and the Talarn NCO General Basic Academy, but the new lieutenants and sergeants of the Spanish Army will receive them in the Academies of its Fundamental Specialty.