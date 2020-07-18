Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright Enjoy a night out in La Cala de Mijas

The couple joined Mark’s sister Jess Wright and her fiancé William Lee-Kemp, as well as his cousin Elliott Wright, (owner of the venue), and wife Sadie Stuart
Mark’s mum, Carol, was also spotted at the family gathering in ‘Olivia’s’ a popular venue in La Cala de Mijas on the Costa del Sol, as she stood with her daughter and friends deep in discussion.
‘Our Girl’ star, Michelle admitted in an interview that she is getting fed up with all the constant questions about whether or not she is going to have a baby soon, after being married for 5 years.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine last month, she said: ‘A few years ago it didn’t bother me and I answered the question, but now I think, “I don’t need to answer that because nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors”.
‘I remember when I finished Our Girl people were like, “Is it because you’re going off to have a baby?”
‘I know for a fact if Mark finished a job, nobody would ask him if he was going to have a baby. It’s not fair. It does make me feel frustrated.’