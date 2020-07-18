SANT BERTOMEU, Javea’s 16th Century fortress church is giving up old secrets during emergency repairs.

Archaeologists found that pottery jars had been used to fill the space between the apse and the dome, a common architectural practice at that time.

This is the oldest part of the structure, where work began prior to the arrival of Domingo de Urteaga, who oversaw subsequent construction and was also involved in building the Lonja market in Valencia City.

Javea’s municipal archaeologist Joaquim Bolufer explained that the used 14th and 15th Century storage jars were probably made in Paterna (Valencia).

Broken pieces from larger pots have also been found, including one with a detailed drawing of a mediaeval ship.

