Malaga’s Avenida De Andalucia Finally Re-Opens, A Decade After Work Began

Ten years after the work on the Malaga Metro started, the Avenida de Andalucia in the centre of Malaga on the Costa del Sol has opened at last.

It was a job that was only supposed to take a few months but instead lasted for ten years. However, the work on the Malaga Metro is not over, and the completion date is still unclear.

It is at least, a great relief for the city to get back one of its main avenues, which has been cut off to traffic for a decade, making the area chaotic to navigate for vehicles and pedestrians alike. The avenue is now completely clear of any obstructions all the way down to the park.

The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juan Manuel Moreno and the mayor of Malaga, Franciso de la Torre, inaugurated the official opening of the Avenida on Friday which includes a new fountain “Las Tres Gutanillas” in the Poet Manuel Alcántara square.

Moreno was glad to see the end of the works, which “limited the development” of the city for so long and insisted that now Malaga could “return to normal”.