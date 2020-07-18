Malaga Local Police intensifies control of football pitches. Matches cannot be held.

The Malaga City Council reiterates the instruction to the area since only professional competitions are allowed

Due to the pandemic, only professional matches are allowed at this time. Other clubs can only train and must also do so in compliance with certain safety regulations. For this reason, the Malaga City Council has instructed the Local Police to intensify control over football fields in order to comply with the regulations.

In the capital there are 24 clubs. They practice sports in municipal facilities. A video that circulates through the networks about the Conejito field in Malaga in which adults are seen allegedly playing a game, with people in the stands and others sharing a table in the bar area has set off the alarms. Not only are non-professional matches prohibited, but if those who train are minors, they can only be accompanied by an adult.

Last week, the Malaga City Council held a meeting with representatives of the Football Federation and the clubs to inform them of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic and instructed the security to take extreme care of all these facilities.

After learning of the video of the Conejito field, the Sports Area has reiterated its request to the Security Department for municipal agents to intensify surveillance on these sports facilities.

Although the mayor considered that from the video recorded, the regulations were not being complied with, she did not think that it was judicial evidence. The club has noit been fined, but the Local Police has been instructed to intensify surveillance on this and all the sports fields in the city so that they comply with public health regulations to contain the pandemic.

The Malaga City Council reminds us that the football fields and other collective sports arenas are open for both individual and group practice, providing that 1.5 metres distance can be maintained, and no matches may be played by non-professionals.

