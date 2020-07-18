La Cala de Mijas’ VIK Gran Hotel Costa del Sol reopens its doors!

The new normality is making its way little by little, and is allowing Mijas hotel establishments to reopen their doors.

The Vik Gran Hotel Costa del Sol in La Cala de Mijas, is beginning to receive visitors little by little. A reopening that, according to its director, is approached with optimism and with the desire to continue working to strengthen the tourist sector of Mijas.

The mayor Josele González and the mayor of Tourism, José Carlos Martín, visited the hotel to show their support and learn first-hand about the impressions of those responsible. They recognise that this type of reactivation is necessary to boost the economic fabric of the town.

The Mayor of Tourism noted that Mijas was a safe area, with beaches that have a seal to guarantee it, allowing tourists a peace of mind.

In a summer that is idling due to the pandemic, the hotel reopened with 30 per cent of its staff for the time being, but hopes to have far more within the next month.

What the hotel does have at full capacity, is all of its services, which are also complemented by sanitary security measures. Some new features in which the hotels of Mijas have put their attention to offer safe tourism and, always, with hope to face this new and complicated situation.

