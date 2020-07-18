Italian police seize cocaine-filled coffee beans

Italian police have intercepted the transportation of cocaine that had been stuffed inside hundreds of coffee beans.

Police discovered packages of around 500 coffee beans that had been cut open, filled with the illegal drug, and resealed with brown tape.

-- Advertisement --



Suspicions were aroused when police saw the packets labelled with the name “Santino D’Antonio”, the mafia boss in the film John Wick.

The smugglers were found to be attempting to transport 150g of cocaine in the coffee beans. The package was seized when it was delivered to a tobacco shop in Florence.

The Italian police reported nicknamed the operation “Caffè Scorretto”, meaning incorrect coffee, playing with the name of the popular Italian drink caffè corretto, an espresso with an added shot of alcohol.