Help for the hard-hit self-employed and small businesses

ALFAZ town hall has allocated €79,172 to the self-employed and small business owners hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

-- Advertisement --



Help is available for those with social and fiscal residences registered in Alfaz on March 14, 2020 whose operations were interrupted by the State of Alarm.

Those who continued working but whose earnings or turnover were reduced by at least 50 per cent during April and May are also eligible.

“This is meant to reactivate the local economy and help our local self-employed and small businesses that have been affected so badly by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Finance councillor Jose Plaza.

The grants will help to pay the rent of premises or cover water and electricity bills, consultancy fees and bank interest amongst other things, Plaza explained.

The town hall aid will be available once the announcement and conditions are published in Alicante province’s Official Bulletin, and applicants will have 30 days in which to put in a claim.