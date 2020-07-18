Giant swarm of flying ants spotted from space over UK

If you don’t like insects look away now!

A 50 mile, (80 km), wide swarm of flying ants has been spotted flying over the UK, and it’s so huge it can be seen from space.

The Met office released a video after seeing what looked like an enormous rain storm covering a large swathe of the UK, on their radar over the countries south east coast, covering Kent, and Sussex, on further investigation it was in fact discovered to be a massive swarm of flying ants, numbering in the millions.

During the summer months or if it is balmy weather the ants have been known to take to the air to find new breeding grounds, and they all seem to do this at the same time, it is known as a ‘mass emergence’, and is perfectly normal.

It seems that the last few years of fairly temperate weather has allowed the population of flying ants to grow to rather large numbers, and this ‘mass emergence’ is particularly massive!

The ants themselves are harmless to humans, and although the swarm may look like something out of an apocalyptic nightmare movie, there is no danger to the public.

Real thing TV released this video of the phenomenon to youtube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zCxBNBl7YM&t=7s