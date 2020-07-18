Follow Guidelines Or Face Home Confinement In Catalunya

If the infection rate of coronavirus does not improve in Barcelona, within the next 15 days a strict lockdown and home confinement might be enforced for the whole area Barcelona area, says the director of the Covid follow-up unit of Catalunya.

Epidemiologist Jacobo Mendioroz, speaking to radio network RAC-1, insisted that the next step after stricter measures have been introduced in several Catalonian municipalities, would be home confinement and that this could take place “in less than 15 days”.

He added that there are “no other tools to protect citizens”, although of course, it is a measure the government would like to avoid. But if people do not “respect the guidelines”, such as this weekend when thousands of cars left the metropolitan area to visit the coast, then stricter measures “will be necessary”.

Mendioroz went on to say that his department would be launching a tracing web app within a few days, where people with symptoms can input any contact they have had, and the affected individuals can be contacted and isolated as soon as possible.