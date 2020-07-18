France in Crisis Talks with Spain

The Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex, has just announced he is in talks with his direct counterpart as whether to close Frances border with Spain.

The French Minister said that due to the raging epidemic in Catalonia, it is an issue that must be discussed urgently with the Spanish authorities.

Asked by the press about it after the movement restriction measures that the Generalitat of Catalonia has decreed, Castex replied: “We are monitoring this very closely”.

Barcelona and twelve surrounding municipalities today experienced the first day of restrictions announced the previous day by the Catalan Government, with the threat of house confinement if the pandemic data does not improve, which in the last 24 hours has added 1,226 new infections and three more deaths in all of Catalonia.

The situation in Catalonia today is surreal, according to some local residents who posted their views on Facebook. Many experienced feelings of anger, frustration, and sadness, “After all, it was only weeks ago we came out of the lockdown then suddenly we are back in, its devastation, we just don’t know where to turn next” said a local from Lleida.

Around four million people in the Barcelona metropolitan area have been requested to only leave home for essential reasons, with cinemas, theatres, and nightclubs also closing. Restaurants and bars are now limited to half capacity, a ban on visits to elderly people’s homes has been implemented, and people can only meet up in groups of up to ten.

Non-essential businesses will have to receive their customers by appointment, the health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, at worst, the virus could in theory make its back to Southern Spain!