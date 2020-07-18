Breaking Costa Blanca joins Andalucia in Mask Protocols

So for the past few days there have been new protocols as far as mask wearing is concerned in Andalucía

The rules are that masks must be worn everywhere at all times, unless your swimming, in the pool or in the sea, sunbathing, eating, drinking, smoking, singing, or playing a wind instrument, or exercising.

You also do not have to wear one if you’re in your car alone, or with members of your household, but you must wear one if you’re with people you don’t live with.

Now the Costa Blanca is gearing up to do the same with an announcement that they will be following the Andalusian protocol list with a couple of small differences.

So the holidaymakers in Benidorm will have to make sure they are following the rules or face one hundred euro fines!

You will have to wear a mask at all times with the exceptions of if you’re on a beach, at a swimming pool, if you’re doing sports or exercise, or if you’re eating or drinking at a bar or restaurant.

The Valencian Government came to this decision today because the number of infected had risen by 4 times in the 20-40 age group.

This story is still breaking and we will bring any developments to you as they happen.

MTC